2026 World Cup Qualifiers: The rain helped us to move the ball faster - Otto Addo

LISTEN

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, credited the rain as a significant factor in the Black Stars' thrilling 4-3 triumph over the Central African Republic (CAR) on Monday evening.

The electrifying match unfolded at the Baba Yara Stadium, where the Black Stars hosted the Wild Beasts for the fourth matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

A stellar hat-trick from Jordan Ayew, coupled with a goal from Fatawu Issahaku, clinched a hard-fought 4-3 victory for the Black Stars.

Following the game, Coach Otto Addo highlighted the impact of the rain on their improved performance in the second half.

“The rain helped us play better and move the ball faster. Thank you to God for letting it rain,” Addo stated. “The support from the start was massive. Even though we were down, they stayed by our side. Thank you very much, Kumasi, for coming out again.”

Reflecting on the challenges faced in the first half, Addo admitted Ghana's struggle to assert control and create scoring opportunities.

“We had problems in the first half controlling the ball and finding solutions upfront. I take the blame. Maybe I wanted us to do too much, though we had a few days of training. We adjusted in the second half and deserved to win,” Addo admitted.

With this win, Ghana ascends to the top of Group I with nine points, eagerly awaiting the results of the matches between Madagascar vs. Mali, and Chad vs. Comoros.

The Black Stars now find themselves in a promising position as they continue their quest for a berth in the 2026 World Cup. Otto Addo and his squad will resume their Mundial qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March 2025.