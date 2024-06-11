ModernGhana logo
Hat trick hero Jordan Ayew honoured after making 100th appearance in Black Stars win over CAR

Jordan Ayew has been honoured by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for reaching his 100th international cap for Ghana.

The Crystal Palace forward received a golden boot from the football governing body, making him the third Ghanaian player to achieve this milestone.

Ayew made his debut for Ghana on September 5, 2010, against Swaziland, and scored his first two international goals in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

The 32-year-old reached his 100th cap against Mozambique during the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, where he scored two goals in three matches.

Since then, Ayew has played for Ghana against Nigeria, Uganda, Mali, and the Central African Republic, moving up to 6th on the all-time top scorers' chart.

He is now closing in on the records set by Abdul Razak, Tony Yeboah, Kwasi Owusu, Edward Acquah, and Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan.

