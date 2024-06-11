Young Black Stars players need time to grow and adapt - Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has urged Ghanaians to be patient with the team as the players need time to gel and work together effectively.

On Monday night, Addo led his youthful squad to a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

Jordan Ayew was the standout performer at the Baba Yara Stadium, netting three goals, while Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also added to the tally with a goal. In the current team setup, Ayew and Thomas Partey are among the few seasoned players.

Addo emphasized the need for time for the younger players to adapt and play cohesively.

“I hope Ghanaians will be patient with us. It’s always challenging because after this, the players go on a break, get coached with different ideas, and then I introduce my ideas,” Addo explained.

“It’s always difficult because I analyze our opponents and determine the best solutions. I can assure you that our approach to the next game will also depend on how our opponents play."

“These players are very young, but they will grow and learn to adapt. With time, they will recognize the right situations and make the right decisions,” Addo added.

With this victory, Ghana now leads Group I with nine points from four games.