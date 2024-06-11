2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We deserve our hard-fought win over CAR - Otto Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, stands firm in justifying his team's victory despite a lacklustre first-half display against Central African Republic (CAR).

The clash between the Black Stars and the Wild Beasts unfolded at the Baba Yara Stadium in their fourth bout of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Monday night.

Initially securing the lead through Jorda Ayew, Ghana found themselves trailing 2-1 at halftime, with Louis Mafouta netting twice for the opposition.

Though the final score favoured Ghana with a 4-3 win, Addo admitted his players encountered challenges, especially in ball control, during the early stages of the match.

Nonetheless, the seasoned coach asserted that their triumph was well-earned.

Addressing the media post-match, Addo shouldered the responsibility, saying, "We had issues in the first half with ball control and creating opportunities up front. I accept the fault."

Reflecting on the match, he added, "Perhaps I demanded too much from the team despite limited training days. I made adjustments in the second half, and our victory was justified."

With four games completed, Ghana leads Group I with nine points, maintaining a three-point advantage over Madagascar and Comoros, who have played one match fewer.