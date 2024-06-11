ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Our first half performance against CAR was bad - Ghana Otto Addo

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Our first half performance against CAR was bad - Ghana Otto Addo
TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has accepted responsibility for his team's shaky first-half performance in the first half against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars faced off against the Wild Beasts in their fourth match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night.

Despite initially taking the lead through Jorda Ayew, Ghana found themselves trailing 2-1 at halftime, courtesy of two goals from Louis Mafouta.

Although they eventually clinched a 4-3 victory, Addo, aged 43, acknowledged that his players encountered difficulties in ball control during the initial stages of the game. However, he emphasized that their hard-earned win was well-deserved.

Speaking to the press post-match, Addo took full responsibility, stating, "We had issues in the first half with ball control and creating opportunities up front. I accept the fault."

He further reflected, "Perhaps I demanded too much from the team despite limited training days. I made adjustments in the second half, and our victory was justified."

With four games played, Ghana leads Group I with nine points, holding a three-point advantage over Madagascar and Comoros, who have played one match fewer.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame It's unacceptable for our Ivy League State Attorneys to be operating from shippi...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Ill pay chiefs and queen mothers living allowances – Bawumia Election 2024: I’ll pay chiefs and queen mothers living allowances – Bawumia

3 hours ago

We must rise against injustice in Ghana – Naa Koryoo to Ghanaians We must rise against injustice in Ghana – Naa Koryoo to Ghanaians

3 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin warn teachers to stop indoctrinating students with their political ideologies Afenyo-Markin warn teachers to stop indoctrinating students with their political...

3 hours ago

Fluency in English Language not a measure of intelligence - UNESCO expert Fluency in English Language not a measure of intelligence - UNESCO expert 

3 hours ago

Bawumia promises tax amnesty for Ghanaian businesses in 2025 Bawumia promises tax amnesty for Ghanaian businesses in 2025 

3 hours ago

Aircraft carrying Malawi Vice President missing Aircraft carrying Malawi Vice President missing

3 hours ago

We hope the free dialysis programme will be sustained – Renal Patient Association “We hope the free dialysis programme will be sustained” – Renal Patient Associat...

4 hours ago

Godfred Dame has done a yeomans job, congratulations to him — Akufo-Addo Godfred Dame has done a yeoman’s job, congratulations to him — Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

Election 2024: Ghanaians see no motivation to vote for NDC — Justin Koduah Election 2024: Ghanaians see no motivation to vote for NDC — Justin Koduah

Just in....
body-container-line