2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Our first half performance against CAR was bad - Ghana Otto Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has accepted responsibility for his team's shaky first-half performance in the first half against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars faced off against the Wild Beasts in their fourth match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night.

Despite initially taking the lead through Jorda Ayew, Ghana found themselves trailing 2-1 at halftime, courtesy of two goals from Louis Mafouta.

Although they eventually clinched a 4-3 victory, Addo, aged 43, acknowledged that his players encountered difficulties in ball control during the initial stages of the game. However, he emphasized that their hard-earned win was well-deserved.

Speaking to the press post-match, Addo took full responsibility, stating, "We had issues in the first half with ball control and creating opportunities up front. I accept the fault."

He further reflected, "Perhaps I demanded too much from the team despite limited training days. I made adjustments in the second half, and our victory was justified."

With four games played, Ghana leads Group I with nine points, holding a three-point advantage over Madagascar and Comoros, who have played one match fewer.