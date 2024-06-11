We will need time to build a good team - Otto Addo after Black Stars' win over CAR

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, is urging Ghanaian football enthusiasts to exercise patience as he lays the groundwork for a team aimed at future success.

Addo's plea comes following the Black Stars' hard-fought 4-3 triumph against the Central African Republic during the fourth match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday evening.

Jordan Ayew's exceptional hat trick, coupled with Abdul Fatawu's goal for Ghana, showcased the team's offensive prowess. However, Louis Mafouta matched Ayew's feat with a hat trick for the Wild Beasts, making the match finely balanced.

Despite conceding three goals, Addo stressed the necessity for time and patience in building a strong team.

"Rome wasn't built in a day. Constructing a team requires time, and we must be patient," remarked the 43-year-old during the post-match press conference.

He underscored the youthful nature of the current squad, expressing confidence in their potential to develop and adapt to the team's evolving dynamics.

"We have young players who are growing and adjusting," he emphasized.

With four games played, Ghana presently leads Group I, holding a three-point advantage over Madagascar and Comoros, who have a game in hand.