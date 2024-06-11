2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Inaki Williams, FIFA, others laud Ghana's come back win over Central African Republic

Ghana's impressive win over Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers has grabbed the headlines.

After recording a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mali last week, the Black Stars returned to the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night for the matchday four games of the qualifying series.

Ghana held on to claim a nervous 4-3 win over the Central African Republic to go top of Group I with nine points.

Jordan Ayew scored a hat trick while Abdul Fatawu scored the other goal for Ghana. Louis Mafouta also bagged a hat trick for the Central African Republic.

After the win, Inaki Williams, who was ruled out of the games praised Ghana for the hard-fought win.