ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Inaki Williams, FIFA, others laud Ghana's come back win over Central African Republic

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Inaki Williams, FIFA, others laud Ghana's come back win over Central African Republic
TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghana's impressive win over Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers has grabbed the headlines.

After recording a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mali last week, the Black Stars returned to the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night for the matchday four games of the qualifying series.

Ghana held on to claim a nervous 4-3 win over the Central African Republic to go top of Group I with nine points.

Jordan Ayew scored a hat trick while Abdul Fatawu scored the other goal for Ghana. Louis Mafouta also bagged a hat trick for the Central African Republic.

After the win, Inaki Williams, who was ruled out of the games together with FIFA, Crystal Palace and others praised Ghana for the hard-fought win.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame It's unacceptable for our Ivy League State Attorneys to be operating from shippi...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Ill pay chiefs and queen mothers living allowances – Bawumia Election 2024: I’ll pay chiefs and queen mothers living allowances – Bawumia

2 hours ago

We must rise against injustice in Ghana – Naa Koryoo to Ghanaians We must rise against injustice in Ghana – Naa Koryoo to Ghanaians

2 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin warn teachers to stop indoctrinating students with their political ideologies Afenyo-Markin warn teachers to stop indoctrinating students with their political...

2 hours ago

Fluency in English Language not a measure of intelligence - UNESCO expert Fluency in English Language not a measure of intelligence - UNESCO expert 

2 hours ago

Bawumia promises tax amnesty for Ghanaian businesses in 2025 Bawumia promises tax amnesty for Ghanaian businesses in 2025 

2 hours ago

Aircraft carrying Malawi Vice President missing Aircraft carrying Malawi Vice President missing

2 hours ago

We hope the free dialysis programme will be sustained – Renal Patient Association “We hope the free dialysis programme will be sustained” – Renal Patient Associat...

3 hours ago

Godfred Dame has done a yeomans job, congratulations to him — Akufo-Addo Godfred Dame has done a yeoman’s job, congratulations to him — Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Ghanaians see no motivation to vote for NDC — Justin Koduah Election 2024: Ghanaians see no motivation to vote for NDC — Justin Koduah

Just in....
body-container-line