2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana move to top spot in Group I after win over Central African Republic

The Black Stars of Ghana climbed to top place in Group I after a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR).

Ghana hosted the Wild Beasts on Monday, June 10, at Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday four fixtures of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew put Ghana ahead with a penalty, but Louis Mofouta's two goals saw the Central African Republic leading 2-1 at halftime.

In the second half, Otto Addo's team rallied back, with Jordan Ayew equalizing and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's deflected shot putting them ahead. Ayew then completed his hat trick in a scrappy fashion.

Despite Mofouta completing his own hat-trick with a brilliant free-kick, Ghana secured the crucial three points.

With victories over Mali and the Central African Republic, Ghana now sits at the top of Group I with 9 points after four games.

The Black Stars resume their qualifying game in October 2025 with a trip to Central African Republic in the matchday five games.