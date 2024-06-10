2026 FIFA WCQ: Jordan Ayew the hero as Ghana defeat Central African Republic 4-3

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew put up a heroic performance on Monday night to lead the Black Stars to defeat Central African Republic 4-3.

The Ghana national team hosted the. Central African Republic today in a Round 4 fixture in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars in 90 minutes were not convincing but managed to get the needed goals to merit all three points.

Ghana in the match played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium took the lead after five minutes through an expertly taken penalty kick by Jordan Ayew.

Unfortunately, for the Black Stars, the national team could not maintain momentum as Central African Republic produced a shock to stun the hosts.

Two goals from striker Louis Mafouta turned things around for the Central African Republic as the visitors went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

After the break, the Black Stars had to Labour to turn the game around, scoring three important goal in the process.

Two goals from Jordan Ayew saw him complete a sensational hat trick while teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also got his name on the scoresheet to ensure a late strike from Central African Republic would not deny Ghana all three points.

Courtesy of the 4-3 win, Ghana is now top of the Group I standings in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA Word Cup.