Manassah Augustine wins PGA Masters Tournament at Damang

Tema-based professional golfer. Manasseh Augustine has once again displayed his creativity, tenacity and zeal on the golf course after pulling off another sterling performance at Damang in the Western region to win the PGA Masters tournament.

Going into the competition as one of the favorites after winning at the previous qualifier at the Center of the World Club, Manasseh played 72 daily for three days of the competition to annex the championship prize list.

The PGA Masters tournament being one of the qualifiers for the road to Damang brought together thirty golfers in three divisions, regulars, seniors and for the first time in the history of the qualifiers, three lady golfers.

On his way to victory among the twenty-five regular professionals, Manasseh battled it out especially on day one with the likes of Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, Vincent Coffie, E.K Osei, Anthony Gbenyor, Alfred Kwame, Kojo, Barnni, among others for leader’s scoreboard.

Despite losing the first day to Maxwell Owusu Bonsu of the Royal Golf Club, the Center of the World golfer re-discovered his form on the second and third, kept his cool and finished off the task on the greens.

Speaking later with a section of the media, Manasseh indicated massive preparations into went the results he produced at Damang and also commended the other professional golfers for the challenge they offered which compelled him to push harder.

The winner of the PGA Masters also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership of the PGA for the successful organization of the qualifier in Damang.

Maxwell Osei Bonsu who played some fine golf on the first and second day of the tournament did not disappoint his followers especially many who monitored from Garden City. Bonsu finished second ahead of Vincent Coffie, Anthony Gbenyor and Kwabena Poku who placed third, fourth and fifth respectively.

In the senior’s division of the tournament which featured seven golfers, Robert Allotey of the Celebrity Golf Club from Sakumono grabbed the first position with Teye Tetteh who placed second and Kwame Korsah in the third spot. Achimota based lady golfer, Jessica Tei easily grabbed the ladies' top spot in the competition after she played 81, 82 and 83 during the competition beating Felicity Gyeabour of the Royal Golf Club and Mercy Afi Werner.

The three ladies told the media how grateful they were for the opportunity given to them to compete alongside their male counterparts and hope to improve their standards in the coming months. They urged other amateur golfers in the country to train harder and master the courage to turn into professionals.

The manager at the Goldfields Golf Club, Rev Akwasi Prempeh who coordinated the entire competition congratulated the golfers for their participation and display of discipline during the three-day tournament.

He is also full of praise for the staff and course workers of the Goldfield Golf club not forgetting the executives of the PGA for their assistance which ensured the success of the competition.