ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We need better stadia to play good football - Black Stars skipper Thomas Partey tells Dr Bawumia

Football News We need better stadia to play good football - Black Stars skipper Thomas Partey tells Dr Bawumia
MON, 10 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Black Stars captain, Thomas Partey has pleaded with government to provide good stadia which will bring the best out of the senior national team.

The Arsenal midfielder made this humble request when the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a visit to the Black Stars team on Monday morning ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifying game against Central Africa Republic (CAR) later tonight.

Dr Bawumia led a delegation to visit the Black Stars camp ahead of their game against the Wild Beast together with Sports Minister, Ussif Mustapha.

Partey addressing Dr Bawumia said, “We are ready. We want to give our best tonight. I have one request, from all the players, we ask for a good stadium because we want to play better football."

Meanwhile, as a form of motivation, Dr Bawumia presented GHC500,000 during his visit to the team on Monday morning.

The Black Stars will be aiming for a back-to-back win against CAR following their win against Mali last weekend. Ghana sit 3rd in Group I with six points after three games.

The much-anticipated game is scheduled at 19:00GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni ‘One day, one scandal’ wasn't promised but delivered by Akufo-Addo — Manasseh Az...

3 hours ago

Mahama Election 2024: NDC will protect your votes this time; it won't be business as us...

3 hours ago

Napo - Captain Smart - Bawumia Bawumia will announce Napo as running mate in Kumasi — Captain Smart

3 hours ago

Well offer translation services to support galamsey fight — Chinese Speakers Association of Ghana to Lands Ministry ‘We’ll offer translation services to support galamsey fight’ — Chinese Speakers ...

3 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama 2024 election is between Ghana and NPP administration; it’s an election for chan...

3 hours ago

'Don't eat or drink' —Captain Smart alleges poisoning at Bawumias running mate announcement this week 'Don't eat or drink' —Captain Smart alleges poisoning at Bawumia’s running mate ...

4 hours ago

Mahama My govt will reclaim all stolen wealth through corruption —Mahama

4 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Savings from my lean government will be used to better the lives of teachers – M...

4 hours ago

Justin Koduah Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP NPP has competent men to curb cedi depreciation — Justin Koduah

4 hours ago

June 10: Cedi sells at GHS15.21 to 1, GHS14.15 on BoG interbank June 10: Cedi sells at GHS15.21 to $1, GHS14.15 on BoG interbank

Just in....
body-container-line