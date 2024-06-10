We need better stadia to play good football - Black Stars skipper Thomas Partey tells Dr Bawumia

Black Stars captain, Thomas Partey has pleaded with government to provide good stadia which will bring the best out of the senior national team.

The Arsenal midfielder made this humble request when the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a visit to the Black Stars team on Monday morning ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifying game against Central Africa Republic (CAR) later tonight.

Dr Bawumia led a delegation to visit the Black Stars camp ahead of their game against the Wild Beast together with Sports Minister, Ussif Mustapha.

Partey addressing Dr Bawumia said, “We are ready. We want to give our best tonight. I have one request, from all the players, we ask for a good stadium because we want to play better football."

Meanwhile, as a form of motivation, Dr Bawumia presented GHC500,000 during his visit to the team on Monday morning.

The Black Stars will be aiming for a back-to-back win against CAR following their win against Mali last weekend. Ghana sit 3rd in Group I with six points after three games.

The much-anticipated game is scheduled at 19:00GMT.