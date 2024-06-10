2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Dr Kwame Kyei purchase 5000 tickets for fans for Ghana v CAR game

Former Asante Kotoko Board Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei has bought 5000 tickets for fans ahead of Ghana's game against Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifying games.

The Black Stars will clash with CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium later tonight in the matchday four games with kick-off scheduled at 19:00GMT.

The gesture by Dr Kyei is to encourage fans to fill the Baba Yara Stadium and create a lively atmosphere in support of the national team.

Ghana’s group is widely open, with all teams having a fair chance after three rounds of matches. The four-time Africa champions are tied on six points with Madagascar and Comoros.

However, the Black Stars must ensure they secure maximum points over the Wild Beast on home turf to push them further on the standings in Group I.

Ghana are aiming to secure a fifth qualification to play at the Mundial which is slated to be hosted in USA, Canada and Mexico.