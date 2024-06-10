2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars are ready for CAR game - Dr Randy Abbey

Dr Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, exudes confidence as he discusses the Black Stars' upcoming match against the Central African Republic.

Set to clash in the fourth matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers later tonight, Otto Addo and his team are poised for action.

Following a crucial victory over Mali in the previous matchday, Dr Abbey expresses optimism for a favourable outcome against CAR.

"Our win over Mali clearly improves our chances and gives us a lot of confidence as we get ready to play the next game on Monday against CAR. Our goal as an FA remains the same, to qualify for the 2026 World Cup," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"We will eventually achieve the desired outcome, which is to win, and that will increase our chances of qualification," he added.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT.