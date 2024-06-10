ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars hold final training ahead of CAR game [PHOTOS]

The Black Stars completed their final training session on Sunday in preparation for their matchday four game of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The session took place at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Ghana is set to face CAR at the same venue tonight, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.

Coach Otto Addo and his team aim for consecutive victories, following their hard-fought win against Mali in the matchday three games in Bamako last week.

Currently, Ghana stands 3rd in Group I with six points from three games in the qualifying series.

