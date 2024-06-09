ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The ultimate is to secure qualification for 2026 World Cup - Ghana star Mohammed Kudus

Football News Mohammed Kudus
SUN, 09 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Mohammed Kudus

Ghana attacker, Mohammed Kudus says their ultimate goal is to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Stars returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mali in the matchday three games in Bamako with Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew scoring the goals in the second half.

Following the win, Ghana now sit 3rd in Group I with six points and speaking ahead of the matchday four games against Central African Republic on Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium, the West Ham United star said the ultimate goal is for the Black Stars to secure qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in 2026.

“The belief has always been there, we all want to go to the World Cup that is our ultimate goal, it doesn't matter how we get it," he told the press on Sunday.

"Our coach has his tactics but sometimes the game gets tougher but we just have to do our best and get the results," he added.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to play a huge role for the Black Stars when they take on Central Africa Republic in matchday four of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The much eagerly awaited game is scheduled at 19:00GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

10 hours ago

Pregnant Yvonne Nelson leads DumsorMustStop Vigil Pregnant Yvonne Nelson leads #DumsorMustStop Vigil

10 hours ago

Ghana Police refutes Asiedu Nketiah's claims Ghana Police refutes Asiedu Nketiah's claims

10 hours ago

I'll make Eastern Region Ghanas hub for scientific research and technological innovation — Alan Kyerematen I'll make Eastern Region Ghana’s hub for scientific research and technological i...

10 hours ago

Ill set up a paid television channel specifically for creative arts events – Mahama promises I’ll set up a paid television channel specifically for creative arts events – Ma...

10 hours ago

Yvonne Nelson leads DumsorMustStop protest against NPP govt Yvonne Nelson leads #DumsorMustStop protest against NPP govt

10 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to arrest stray cattle damaging planted trees Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to arrest stray cattle damaging planted tr...

10 hours ago

Kwahu South: 12 persons arrested for attempting to smuggle bags of cocoa beans Kwahu South: 12 persons arrested for attempting to smuggle bags of cocoa beans

10 hours ago

Naa Koryoo Police forward Naa Koryoo docket to Attorney-General for advice

10 hours ago

Cholera can kill you within hours if left untreated: how to recognise the symptoms and protect yourself Cholera can kill you within hours if left untreated: how to recognise the sympto...

Just in....
body-container-line