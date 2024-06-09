The ultimate is to secure qualification for 2026 World Cup - Ghana star Mohammed Kudus

Ghana attacker, Mohammed Kudus says their ultimate goal is to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Stars returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mali in the matchday three games in Bamako with Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew scoring the goals in the second half.

Following the win, Ghana now sit 3rd in Group I with six points and speaking ahead of the matchday four games against Central African Republic on Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium, the West Ham United star said the ultimate goal is for the Black Stars to secure qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in 2026.

“The belief has always been there, we all want to go to the World Cup that is our ultimate goal, it doesn't matter how we get it," he told the press on Sunday.

"Our coach has his tactics but sometimes the game gets tougher but we just have to do our best and get the results," he added.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to play a huge role for the Black Stars when they take on Central Africa Republic in matchday four of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The much eagerly awaited game is scheduled at 19:00GMT.