2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo expects a charged atmosphere against CAR at Baba Yara Stadium

Ghana coach, Otto Addo has urged Ghanaians to fill Baba Yara Stadium and provide "unconditional" support as the Black Stars face the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars will host the visitors in Kumasi on Monday at 19:00 GMT for Matchday gour games of the 2026 World Cup qualifying series.

Addo's first experience as the Black Stars' coach was at this very venue, where Ghana played Nigeria in the playoff final for the 2022 World Cup.

The enthusiastic support from fans helped the team secure a positive outcome, ultimately leading to the Black Stars eliminating the Super Eagles over two legs and earning a World Cup spot.

"I was really overwhelmed the last time we came here. To be honest, I didn't expect that," Addo said during a pre-match conference on Sunday.

"Support should be unconditional, not only when you win, and Kumasi always shows support no matter the circumstances.

"I am very happy to play here because I know this will give us an extra boost. Even in hard times, I know they'll always support us."

Ghana currently sits third in Group I and could temporarily move to the top with a victory over CAR.