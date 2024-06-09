ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I am expecting a tough game against CAR - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo says he is expecting a tough clash against Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will host CAR in the Matchday four games at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 19:00GMT.

Having fought back to stun Mali in the Matchday three games against Mali last weekend in Bamako, Addo, speaking to the press ahead of the game on Sunday said he expects a difficult game against the away side.

"It's going to be very difficult. For everyone who thinks we can just play them, I don't think it will happen," the former Borussia Dortmund coach said.

"They're doing well, especially in the offensive transitions. They're very dangerous; they showed that in the 1-1 draw against Mali," he added.

The Black Stars sit third in Group I with six points, and a win will be a real shot in the arm in their quest to qualify for the global showpiece.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

