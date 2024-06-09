ModernGhana logo
French Open 2024: Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova win women's doubles title

By BBC
Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova were crowned French Open women's doubles champions after a convincing 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 win over Italian pair Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani.

American Gauff, 20, won her first major doubles title while her Czech partner claimed her eighth - and third in Paris.

Paolini fell to a second Grand Slam final defeat in as many days after she was beaten by world number one Iga Swiatek in the women's final on Saturday.

Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic lifted the men's doubles trophy on Saturday with a 7-5 6-3 win over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Gauff was playing with Siniakova for the first time at a major after usual partner Jessica Pegula withdrew before the tournament with injury.

She and Pegula previously reached the Paris final together in 2022.

"Thank you Katerina for playing with me - we decided to do it two days before the tournament started," US Open singles champion Gauff said.

"It was very last minute. I wasn't planning on playing doubles, so thank you for asking me."

