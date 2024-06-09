Black Stars not at top level despite win over Mali - Ex-midfielder Derek Boateng

Former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng has urged Ghanaians to temper their expectations regarding the Black Stars' chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Last weekend, the senior national team secured a gritty 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako during their matchday three encounter. Goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew in the second half overturned an early deficit after Kamoury Doumbia had put Mali ahead in the first half.

Despite this crucial win, Boateng believes that the current state of Ghanaian football warrants a more measured approach. He emphasized the importance of easing the pressure on the team.

"Our game is really down," Boateng told JoySports. "We shouldn't put undue pressure on the team to qualify for the World Cup at all costs. Winning is great, but Ghana doesn’t want to just make it to the World Cup and then exit at the group stages like we did in 2014.

"We want to go there and compete. Right now, we're not at our best level; we can't claim we're back on top just because we beat Mali. No, it takes time to get there.

"If Ghana doesn't qualify for the 2026 World Cup, it won't be a failure. We need to allow the team to develop and improve over time. If we do qualify, that’s great, but we should focus on the long-term progress."

The Black Stars are set to face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday for their matchday four-game, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.