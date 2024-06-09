2026 Worl dCup Qualifiers: Andre Ayew should be named in Black Stars squad for Mali, CAR games - Derek Boateng

Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng beleives Andre Ayew should have been included in Otto Addo's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars skipper was left out of the 26-man squad for the games against Mali and the Central African Republic despite his impressive form in the French Ligue 1.

However, speaking to Joy Sports, Boateng, who featured at the 2010 World Cup with Andre beleives the Le Havre attacker should been included in the squad for the games.

"For me, if you talk about players in good shape at their club level right now, he is one of them," Boateng stated.

"A player like Dede Ayew has to be in the team even if you're not starting him. He has to be there.

"His influence in the national team is significant. Some of the players are very close to him and they listen to him a lot. I respect the coach's decision, but for me, he has to be in the squad," he added.

The 34-year-old scored five goals and helped Le Havre survive relegation in the French Ligue 1. Andre holds the record as Ghana's most-capped player with 120 appearances since his debut in 2007.

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday for matchday four of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series, currently sitting in third place after a 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako.