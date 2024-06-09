Roma owner Friedkin interested in Everton takeover

Roma owner Dan Friedkin has emerged as one of a number of parties interested in a takeover of Premier League club Everton.

American businessman Friedkin, who has a reported net worth of £4.8bn, is aiming for an exclusivity agreement to purchase current owner Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the club.

BBC Sport understands MSP Sports Capital and local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing, who have lent the Toffees £158m, are also aiming for a takeover.

Michael Dell, chief executive of Dell Technologies, and Kenneth King of investment firm A Cap are also in the mix.

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor expressed an interest in buying Everton last month and is looking to sell his 45% stake in the Eagles.

Moshiri had agreed to sell the Blues to Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners in September but after a prolonged process, the sales and purchase agreement ended on 31 May.