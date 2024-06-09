ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Roma owner Friedkin interested in Everton takeover

By BBC
Football News Dan Friedkin, left, and his son Ryan Friedkin during a match between AS Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Olimpic Stadium in Rome on Aug. 7, 2022.Photographer: Fabrizio CorradettiLiveMediaNurPhotoGetty Images
SUN, 09 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Dan Friedkin, left, and his son Ryan Friedkin during a match between AS Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Olimpic Stadium in Rome on Aug. 7, 2022.Photographer: Fabrizio Corradetti/LiveMedia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Roma owner Dan Friedkin has emerged as one of a number of parties interested in a takeover of Premier League club Everton.

American businessman Friedkin, who has a reported net worth of £4.8bn, is aiming for an exclusivity agreement to purchase current owner Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the club.

BBC Sport understands MSP Sports Capital and local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing, who have lent the Toffees £158m, are also aiming for a takeover.

Michael Dell, chief executive of Dell Technologies, and Kenneth King of investment firm A Cap are also in the mix.

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor expressed an interest in buying Everton last month and is looking to sell his 45% stake in the Eagles.

Moshiri had agreed to sell the Blues to Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners in September but after a prolonged process, the sales and purchase agreement ended on 31 May.

Top Stories

8 hours ago

Pregnant Yvonne Nelson leads DumsorMustStop Vigil Pregnant Yvonne Nelson leads #DumsorMustStop Vigil

8 hours ago

Ghana Police refutes Asiedu Nketiah's claims Ghana Police refutes Asiedu Nketiah's claims

8 hours ago

I'll make Eastern Region Ghanas hub for scientific research and technological innovation — Alan Kyerematen I'll make Eastern Region Ghana’s hub for scientific research and technological i...

8 hours ago

Ill set up a paid television channel specifically for creative arts events – Mahama promises I’ll set up a paid television channel specifically for creative arts events – Ma...

8 hours ago

Yvonne Nelson leads DumsorMustStop protest against NPP govt Yvonne Nelson leads #DumsorMustStop protest against NPP govt

8 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to arrest stray cattle damaging planted trees Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to arrest stray cattle damaging planted tr...

8 hours ago

Kwahu South: 12 persons arrested for attempting to smuggle bags of cocoa beans Kwahu South: 12 persons arrested for attempting to smuggle bags of cocoa beans

8 hours ago

Naa Koryoo Police forward Naa Koryoo docket to Attorney-General for advice

8 hours ago

Cholera can kill you within hours if left untreated: how to recognise the symptoms and protect yourself Cholera can kill you within hours if left untreated: how to recognise the sympto...

Just in....
body-container-line