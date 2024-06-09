ModernGhana logo
Endrick, 17, scores last-gasp winner as Brazil beat Mexico

By BBC
Teenage forward Endrick scored a stoppage-time winner as Brazil beat Mexico 3-2 in a Copa America warm-up match in Texas.

The 17-year-old netted his third goal in as many appearances for Brazil as he headed in a cross by substitute Vinicius Jr six minutes into added time.

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira had given Brazil an early lead from a Savio pass before Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli tapped in to double their lead just after half-time.

Julian Quinones pulled one back for Mexico in the 73rd minute before Guillermo Martinez Ayala equalised in the second minute of stoppage time.

Endrick is set to join Real Madrid from Palmeiras this summer having agreed to the move in December.

He told RTVE this week: "I hope it is a wonderful story with Real Madrid and to be in Madrid all my life."

