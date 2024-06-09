2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo and Mohammed Kudus to meet press today ahead of CAR game

LISTEN

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, and player Mohammed Kudus will address the press on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in anticipation of their matchday four game in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against the Central African Republic.

The press conference is scheduled for 16:30 GMT and will be held in the conference room of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. This event is part of the preparations for the matchday four fixture on Monday.

Ghana is aiming for another victory following their hard-fought win against Mali in the matchday three games over the weekend, which will boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Currently, the Black Stars are third in Group I with 6 points, holding a two-point lead over the Central African Republic, who are fifth with 4 points.

