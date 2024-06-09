ModernGhana logo
Army Ladies FC beat Police Ladies to clinch first-ever Women’s FA Cup final

Army Ladies clinched their first-ever Women's FA Cup title with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Police Ladies in the season’s final on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The decisive moment came in the 50th minute when Deborah Opoku scored the only goal in what was a fiercely contested match between the two security service teams.

Fans at the University of Ghana Stadium were treated to an entertaining spectacle, with both teams displaying top-notch performances.

Police Ladies began the game strongly, dominating the early exchanges but failing to convert their chances into goals.

The breakthrough came just five minutes into the second half when Opoku found the back of the net from close range, giving Army Ladies the lead.

Despite multiple attempts from Police Ladies to equalize, they were thwarted by a resolute Army Ladies defense, which held firm to secure the victory.

With this win, Army Ladies not only claim their maiden Women's FA Cup title but also earn bragging rights over their rival security service team.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

