2023/24 GPL: RTU suffer relegation after losing Asante Kotoko

Real Tamale United (RTU) have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League after losing 2-0 to Asante Kotoko on Saturday at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex.

Peter Amidu struck close to the hour mark before Bernard Somuah added a second four minutes from time, ending the Pride of the North's three-year stay in the top flight for Division One next season.

RTU currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League log with 31 points, nine below the safety zone, with two matches remaining to end the 2023/24 season.

They have an outstanding game against Dreams FC before ending the campaign against Great Olympics.

For Asante Kotoko, the victory moves them to 8th place. They will face already relegated Bofoakwa Tano in their last match of the season.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium defeated Dreams FC 1-0.