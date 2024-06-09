Baubali and Soldier Boxer set for showdown at 'Power of the Fists' in Accra

Baubali and Soldier Boxer are gearing up for a highly anticipated clash for the National Super Middleweight Belt at the first edition of the 'Power of the Fists'.

Organized by Ayitey Powers Boxing Promotion, the event is slated for June 29, 2024, at the Bukom Arena in Accra.

At a pre-media briefing, both fighters expressed their readiness and determination to win. Baubali confidently stated he would "beat Soldier Boxer like a child," while Soldier Boxer promised a memorable show, emphasizing that boxing is about action in the ring, not just words.

Former WBC International titleholder Ayitey Powers highlighted that the event aims to elevate Ghanaian boxers to the international stage and give back to society. As president of the Voice of Ghana Professional Boxers, Powers is dedicated to helping local boxers achieve world titles through consistent support and promotion. He plans to host regular fights, ensuring that boxers remain in peak condition and ready for international competitions.

Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, president of the Ghana Boxers Authority, praised Ayitey Powers Boxing Promotion for their initiative. He promised a fantastic show on June 29 and urged Ghanaians to support these great fighters at the Bukom Arena. In addition to the main event, the bout will feature other young and vibrant boxers competing for various titles, with performances by artists to entertain the crowd.

Neequaye noted that the introduction of new promoters would bring a dynamic shift to the boxing sector this year and called on the media to help promote the event for its success.

Goodfellow Dei Offei, General Manager of Game TV and a partner in the initiative, highlighted the station's dedication to sports and gaming. He expressed their commitment to revitalizing boxing in Ghana through their partnership with Ayitey Powers.

Offei urged Ghanaians to come to the Bukom Arena for what promises to be an exciting and unforgettable fight night.