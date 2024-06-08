Virgil Van Dijk is the most difficult I have played against - Antoine Semenyo

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo has named Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk as the toughest defender he has faced in his career.

Semenyo, who has encountered many formidable defenders in the Premier League, highlighted Van Dijk's imposing presence as a key factor that sets him apart.

In a recent interview on the 'Ear Your Stripes' podcast, the 24-year-old striker shared his experience of facing the Liverpool defender.

"The hardest defender I faced is Van Dijk. I remember running behind, then all I hear is this man’s footsteps—DUM DUM DUM—chasing me. I am thinking this man is fast; he is 6 foot 5, 6 foot 4, and he’s got presence. You can hear him coming," he said.

Semenyo had a successful season with Bournemouth in the 2023/24 English Premier League, scoring 8 goals and providing 2 assists in 33 appearances.

The former Bristol City forward is currently in camp with the Black Stars, preparing for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The crucial match is set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday, with kick-off slated for 19:00 GMT.