2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Bernard Tekpetey lauds Jordan Ayew's impact in Ghana's win over Mali

Ghanaian forward, Bernard Tekpetey has praised Jordan Ayew's crucial role in Ghana's 2-1 victory over Mali during the 2026 World Cup qualifier on Thursday in Bamako.

Ayew was brought on with only 10 minutes left in the match, with the score tied at 1-1. His entry into the game had an immediate impact; he created a significant chance for Thomas Partey, who unfortunately missed, before scoring the winning goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

However, Tekpetey speaking in an interview shared his thoughts on Ayew's performance, suggesting that the seasoned forward should have been in the starting lineup.

"Yesterday, we were not patient. When you play with a five-back formation, you need a striker who can hold onto the ball. The [Jordan Ayew] change had a big impact on the game," Tekpetey told Joy Sports.

Ayew's goal marks his fifth in the last four games for the Black Stars, highlighting his critical role in the team.

Ghana now focus on their upcoming home match against the Central African Republic on Monday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, aiming to continue their progress in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are determined to maintain their winning streak and strengthen their position in the race for the 2026 World Cup qualification.