South African side Orlando Pirates part ways with Ghana goalie Richard Ofori

South Africa Premier Soccer League team, Orlando Pirates, have parted ways with Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Ofori, who previously played for Wa All Stars, is among four players released by the Pirates, including former Under-20 star Kermit Erasmus.

Ofori's departure marks the end of his four-year tenure with the South African club, having joined from another PSL team, Maritzburg United.

During his time with Orlando Pirates, Ofori won three trophies, including two MTN 8 titles. However, an injury he aggravated during the 2023 MTN 8 final kept him out of Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

At 30 years old, Ofori has seen limited playing time and is one of five goalkeepers at the club.

He is coming off a disappointing 2023 AFCON campaign with Ghana, where the Black Stars failed to win a match and were eliminated at the group stage.

Ofori faced heavy criticism for conceding an avoidable corner that led to Mozambique's equalizing goal, resulting in a 2-2 draw and preventing Ghana from advancing to the Round of 16.

