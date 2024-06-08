We deserve our win against Mauritania – Sudan coach Kwasi Appiah

Sudan head coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has asserted that his team's win over Mauritania in the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers was well-earned.

On Thursday evening, Sudan secured a crucial away victory against Mauritania, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the qualifying series.

Kwasi Appiah's side took control of the match early, with Saif Thierry opening the scoring in the 15th minute through a skillfully executed free kick.

Mauritania's plight worsened when Aly Abeid scored an own goal in the 29th minute.

Appiah commended his team's performance in his post-match remarks, especially in light of missing several key players.

"I believe we played well and deserved the win," he stated in an interview with Sportsworghana.com. "Every game feels like an away game for us since we are playing without our supporters."

"Unfortunately, three of our key players couldn't join us, but we adapted with the players available. This situation created opportunities for others to step up, and they did well to secure this important win in Mauritania."

"We are building a competitive young team so that if some players are unavailable, others can step in and deliver results."

Sudan currently tops Group B with 7 points, while Senegal and DR Congo follow with five and four points respectively, after three matches in the qualifiers.