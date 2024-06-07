I am ready to play for Ghana - Former Darmstadt winger Braydon Manu

German-born Ghanaian attacker Braydon Manu has confirmed his eagerness to make his debut for the Black Stars in future call-ups.

The former Darmstadt winger was handed a maiden call-up by CK Akonnor in 2022 as a late addition for the World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

However, he did not get a chance to play and watched both matches from the stands, Manu remains optimistic about his future with the team.

Despite not being included in Otto Addo’s recent squad for the Mali and CAR games, he is prepared to contribute to the team’s upcoming efforts.

“I am always ready to play for Ghana. As long as I am fit and available, I am ready to answer any call from the coach and the Ghana Football Association,” he told JoySports.

Manu also called for public support for the Black Stars in their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

“I wish the team well and hope the public also supports the team in the upcoming games as they work towards securing qualification,” he added.

Currently a free agent, the 26-year-old had a tough season with Darmstadt in the Bundesliga, missing most of the campaign due to injury.

Manu concluded his four-year tenure at the club with 60 appearances and 11 goals.