Euros 2024: Rodri, Cucurella & Perez in Spain squad while Llorente and Garcia miss out

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Ayoze Perez scored his first goal for Spain on his debut
FRI, 07 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Barcelona's 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi has been left out of Spain's final squad for Euro 2024.

Midfielders Marcos Llorente and Aleix Garcia of Atletico Madrid and Girona respectively also miss out on a place after Luis de la Fuente cut his provisional squad down to 26.

Former Newcastle and Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez, who scored on his international debut on Wednesday, will travel to Germany.

The Premier League players are Manchester City midfielder Rodri, Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella and Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Spain will face Northern Ireland on Saturday in a final friendly match before they start their Euro 2024 campaign on 15 June against Croatia.

They will also face Italy and Albania in group B.
Full squad:

  • Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal - on loan from Brentford)
  • Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)
  • Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St-Germain), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona)
  • Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

