LISTEN

The Black Stars of Ghana were victorious over Mali on June 6, 2024, in a crucial World Cup qualifying match, sparking jubilation among fans and celebrities alike.

Gospel musician Sonnie Badu was effusive in his praise for Jordan Ayew, whose decisive goal secured an away win for the squad in Bamako.

Sonnie Badu expressed his confidence in the current technical team, led by Otto Addo, to bring success to the team after previous tournament disappointments.

"Ayew!! The name that can never be forgotten in Ghana football. Well done boys.. Yours truly, Mr. Online Coach. I believe in you ..I will be waiting for you in Atlanta...," Badu wrote on his Instagram page.

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah also shared her confidence on social media following Ghana's victory over Mali, a match that many had doubted Ghana's chances of winning.

She praised Black Stars captain Thomas Partey for his leadership in guiding the team to victory.

"We are Parteying. Kudos to the Black Stars. Mali, team foooooo se," Nana Aba wrote on her X page, celebrating the unexpected win and expressing her pride in the team's performance.

The Black Stars put up a strong fight on Thursday evening, with Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah scoring the crucial goals that led to the 2-1 victory over the Eagles in the third round of the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With this win against Mali, the Black Stars now hold second place in Group I as they prepare for their upcoming match against the Central African Republic.