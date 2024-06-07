2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Central African Republic arrive in Ghana for Black Stars game

The Central African Republic national team, affectionately dubbed the Wild Beasts, has touched down in Ghana, eagerly gearing up for their clash against the Black Stars in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024.

Arriving at Accra's Kotoka International Airport on Friday morning, the team is set to make their way to Kumasi for the crucial match on matchday four of the qualifiers.

Their adversaries, the Ghana national team, will await them at the Baba Yara Stadium, kicking off at 7 PM GMT on Monday.

Greeted warmly by fervent Central African Republic supporters residing in Ghana upon their arrival, the delegation is poised to head to Kumasi later in the day. Head coach Raoul Savoy and his squad will dive into their first training session in the evening, intensifying their preparations for the pivotal encounter on Monday.

Fresh off a narrow victory against Chad on Wednesday, with Venuste Balboula clinching the solitary goal in Oujda, Morocco, the Central African Republic enters the fray with determination.

Currently, Group I sees Comoros leading with six points, closely pursued by Ghana. Mali, Central African Republic, Madagascar, and Chad trail in that sequence.