2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo praises Black Stars fighting spirit after hard-fought win over Mali

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has commended his team's resilience following their hard-earned victory against Mali in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

In the matchday three games, the Black Stars faced off against the Eagles at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday night.

Despite trailing after Kamory Doumbia's goal before halftime, Addo's team made a strong comeback. Ernest Nuamah scored twice, and Jordan Ayew secured the win with a superb strike.

Reflecting on the victory, the 43-year-old coach lauded his team's determination and spirit.

"I think we had a very good fighting spirit but this game was at the edge, it was 50/50," he told the Ghana FA website.

"I think Mali had some good chances; they have a very good team. I don’t think it’s fair for the fans to boo the players to be honest because this game was even.

"And in the end, our substitutes made the difference, we scored and we are happy. But we had a very good fighting spirit that is true," he added.

This victory moves Ghana to second place with six points. The Black Stars will next host the Central African Republic (CAR) in their fourth matchday game on Monday, June 10, at the Baba Yara Stadium