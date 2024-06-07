ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo praises Black Stars fighting spirit after hard-fought win over Mali

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo praises Black Stars fighting spirit after hard-fought win over Mali
FRI, 07 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has commended his team's resilience following their hard-earned victory against Mali in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

In the matchday three games, the Black Stars faced off against the Eagles at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday night.

Despite trailing after Kamory Doumbia's goal before halftime, Addo's team made a strong comeback. Ernest Nuamah scored twice, and Jordan Ayew secured the win with a superb strike.

Reflecting on the victory, the 43-year-old coach lauded his team's determination and spirit.

"I think we had a very good fighting spirit but this game was at the edge, it was 50/50," he told the Ghana FA website.

"I think Mali had some good chances; they have a very good team. I don’t think it’s fair for the fans to boo the players to be honest because this game was even.

"And in the end, our substitutes made the difference, we scored and we are happy. But we had a very good fighting spirit that is true," he added.

This victory moves Ghana to second place with six points. The Black Stars will next host the Central African Republic (CAR) in their fourth matchday game on Monday, June 10, at the Baba Yara Stadium

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo File Photo 2024 election: The real polling results are in the living conditions of Ghanaian...

56 minutes ago

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe File Photo The economy is still stupid but gov’t has no clue what to do about it – Franklin...

56 minutes ago

NDC suspends Amenfi Central constituency chairman, other executives over 'anti-party conduct' NDC suspends Amenfi Central constituency chairman, other executives over 'anti-p...

56 minutes ago

Appiah Stadium, leading serial caller of the National Democratic Congress NDC Construction firm takes NDC's Appiah Stadium to court over alleged defamatory co...

56 minutes ago

Another South African soldier killed in clashes in DR Congo Another South African soldier killed in clashes in DR Congo

56 minutes ago

June 7: Most hours of the day expected to be variably cloudy — GMet June 7: Most hours of the day expected to be variably cloudy — GMet

12 hours ago

Professor Smart Sarpong Professor Smart Sarpong: An Unwavering Sympathizer And Crony Of The NPP Governme...

12 hours ago

NDC exposes alleged illegal voter transfer scheme in Tema East NDC exposes alleged illegal voter transfer scheme in Tema East

12 hours ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, is leading talks on who his ANC party should ally with to form a government. By Phill Magakoe AFP South Africa's ANC eyes national unity government

14 hours ago

Climate change: Ashanti Region farmers recording low yields Climate change: Ashanti Region farmers recording low yields

Just in....
body-container-line