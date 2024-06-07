2026 World Cup Qualifiers: CAR game will be more tough than Mali - Ghana coach Otto Addo

LISTEN

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo is expecting a tough contest against Central African Republic (CAR) next week.

The 43-year-old masterminded the Black Stars' hard-fought 2-1 win over Mali in the matchday three games in Bamako.

Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew scored in the second half after the Eagles had taken the lead in the first half through Kamory Doumbia.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Addo acknowledged that the Mali game was a difficult one.

According to him, his team managed to steal the victory at the depth because of good substitution.

“In the first 20 minutes, we struggled but in the second half, we were better. Fatawu did great with his pressing late in the game. I think we did great in the conditions here.

“I think we had a good fighting spirit but the game was 50-50. It was even and at the end, our substitutes made the difference,” Coach Otto Addo said in his post-match.

He added, “The game against Central African Republic will now be even more difficult because we will now be expected to win."

Ghana, who now sit 2nd in Group I with six point take on the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10 in the matchday four games at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 19:00GMT.