2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo lauds substitutes after Black Stars' hard fought win over Mali

FRI, 07 JUN 2024

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo, emphasized the crucial impact of substitutions in their victory against Mali.

The Black Stars in their matchday three games on Thursday night battled fiercely and scored a late goal to secure a win over the Eagles in the third round of the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a post-match interview, Otto Addo acknowledged the difficulty of the game.

"The first 20 minutes were tough, but we improved in the second half. Fatawu's pressing late in the game was exceptional. We performed well under the conditions," he remarked.

Reflecting on the team's effort, Addo added, "We showed great fighting spirit, and the game was evenly matched. In the end, our substitutes made the difference."

With this victory, Ghana's Black Stars now hold the second position in Group I as they prepare for their next match against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars have already touched down in Kumasi for the game against CAR on Monday in the matchday four games.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

