2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars arrive in Kumasi for CAR on Monday

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Kumasi ahead of their matchday four clash against the Central African Republic (CAR) scheduled for Monday.

Led by Otto Addo, the team secured a narrow 2-1 victory against Mali in Bamako on Thursday night during their matchday three fixture.

The squad landed at Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi at 1:15 am, arriving on an ASKY Airlines flight.

With their sights now set on the upcoming match against CAR, the team will begin preparations for the game, which will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with a 19:00 GMT kickoff.

In the game, Mali took the lead through Kamory Doumbia just before halftime in the 45th minute.

However, Ghana equalized in the second half with a powerful header from Ernest Nuamah in the 58th minute.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw until Jordan Ayew, assisted by substitute Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, scored the decisive goal in the dying moments of the match.

Ghana and Comoros currently sit atop Group I, both with 6 points. Comoros will play against Madagascar on Friday, June 7, 2024.