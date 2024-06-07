2023/24 GPL Matchday 33 Preview: Accra Lions host Dreams FC as Hearts of Oak clash with Great Olympics

The Matchday 33 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League return this weekend with interesting games across the venues.

The games will kick off on Saturday with Real Tamale United hosting Asante Kotoko at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex while Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium welcome Dreams FC.

Kick-off for the games are scheduled at 15:00GMT.

The Sunday games will see Karela United hosting declared champions, FC Samartex at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex while Heart of Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium clash with Legon Cities.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park, regulation-bound Bofoakwa Tano will tackle Berekum Chelsea while Aduana Stars host Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN's Park will come up against Medema SC while Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese will welcome Bechem United.

The games have been slated to kick off at 15:00GMT.

In a blockbuster relegation battle, Hearts of Oak will host city rivals, Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off slated at 18:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: