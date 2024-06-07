ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023/24 GPL Matchday 33 Preview: Accra Lions host Dreams FC as Hearts of Oak clash with Great Olympics

Football News 202324 GPL Matchday 33 Preview: Accra Lions host Dreams FC as Hearts of Oak clash with Great Olympics
FRI, 07 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Matchday 33 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League return this weekend with interesting games across the venues.

The games will kick off on Saturday with Real Tamale United hosting Asante Kotoko at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex while Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium welcome Dreams FC.

Kick-off for the games are scheduled at 15:00GMT.
The Sunday games will see Karela United hosting declared champions, FC Samartex at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex while Heart of Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium clash with Legon Cities.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park, regulation-bound Bofoakwa Tano will tackle Berekum Chelsea while Aduana Stars host Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN's Park will come up against Medema SC while Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese will welcome Bechem United.

The games have been slated to kick off at 15:00GMT.

In a blockbuster relegation battle, Hearts of Oak will host city rivals, Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off slated at 18:00GMT.

Full Fixtures:

  • Real Tamale United v Asante Kotoko
  • Accra Lions v Dreams FC
  • Karela United v FC Samartex
  • Heart of Lions v Legon Cities
  • Bofoakwa Tano v Berekum Chelsea
  • Aduana Stars v Nsoatreman FC
  • Bibiani Gold Stars v Medeama SC
  • Nations FC v Bechem United
  • Hearts of Oak v Great Olympics

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo File Photo 2024 election: The real polling results are in the living conditions of Ghanaian...

8 minutes ago

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe File Photo The economy is still stupid but gov’t has no clue what to do about it – Franklin...

8 minutes ago

NDC suspends Amenfi Central constituency chairman, other executives over 'anti-party conduct' NDC suspends Amenfi Central constituency chairman, other executives over 'anti-p...

8 minutes ago

Appiah Stadium, leading serial caller of the National Democratic Congress NDC Construction firm takes NDC's Appiah Stadium to court over alleged defamatory co...

8 minutes ago

Another South African soldier killed in clashes in DR Congo Another South African soldier killed in clashes in DR Congo

8 minutes ago

June 7: Most hours of the day expected to be variably cloudy — GMet June 7: Most hours of the day expected to be variably cloudy — GMet

11 hours ago

Professor Smart Sarpong Professor Smart Sarpong: An Unwavering Sympathizer And Crony Of The NPP Governme...

11 hours ago

NDC exposes alleged illegal voter transfer scheme in Tema East NDC exposes alleged illegal voter transfer scheme in Tema East

11 hours ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, is leading talks on who his ANC party should ally with to form a government. By Phill Magakoe AFP South Africa's ANC eyes national unity government

13 hours ago

Climate change: Ashanti Region farmers recording low yields Climate change: Ashanti Region farmers recording low yields

Just in....
body-container-line