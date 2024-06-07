ModernGhana logo
Maguire 'absolutely gutted' to miss Euros with injury

By BBC
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says he is "absolutely gutted" that he will have to miss Euro 2024 through injury.

The 31-year-old and Manchester City forward Jack Grealish, both regulars in Gareth Southgate's England squad, have not made the final 26-man list.

The central defender Maguire has not recovered sufficiently from a calf injury he sustained in April which kept him out of United’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester City last month.

In a post on social media, Maguire, who has represented the Three Lions on 63 occasions, confirmed he would not be playing in Germany.

He said: "I'm devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer. Despite my best efforts, I've not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted."

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, Liverpool's Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones and Tottenham midfielder James Maddison have all also missed out.

"For me, representing England is the highest honour," Maguire, who was in Southgate's initial 33-man selection, added. "It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.

"Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season."

Earlier on Thursday it was confirmed Tottenham forward Maddison, 27, and Liverpool midfielder Jones, 23, had both left the training camp.

In a post on social media, Maddison wrote of his disappointment, saying "devastated doesn't quite cut it". He added: "I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26-man squad as I feel I bring something different and had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany.

"But the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I’ll be back, I have no doubt."

England start their Euro 2024 campaign with a Group C game against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on 16 June, before games against Denmark on 20 June and Slovenia on 25 June.

