CAA Regional II Championship ends successfully but no qualification slot to Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The CAA Region II Championship in Accra was a success as other countries put up better performances on the second and final day as their acts gave the host nation some challenge.

Most of the athletes said they were looking forward to making the qualification for Paris 2024 and pleaded with the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) to take them to other qualification meets.

Team Ghana did well, even in events in which others have a comparative advantage. Bridget Annan won her 400m race while David Nakousi achieved a career milestone as he won the men’s 1500m. Kennedy Ocansey also won the men.s high jump.

Gariba Sakat won the women’s 5,000m in style. She ran a new personal best in the 5000m in 16:31.78 and she won the gold medal.

Mary Boakye took the women’s 200m gold when she had not even prepared for that race.

Ghana won the men’s 4x400m with a good run and claimed bronze in the mixed 4x400m relay event.

Athletes from Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and Nigeria got into a celebratory mood at the end of the Championship as they also registered their names in the competition books.