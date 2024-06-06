2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars respected Mali in the first half - Laryea Kingston

LISTEN

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston believes the Black Stars initially showed too much respect to Mali in their matchday three encounter of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Kingston made this observation following the first half, which ended with Otto Addo's team trailing 1-0 after Komary Doubmia scored in the 45th minute.

However, the Black Stars turned the game around in the second half, scoring twice through Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew to clinch a crucial three points.

"We respected Mali too much in the first half, and it cost us," Kingston remarked on GTV Sports Plus. "But everything changed in the second half. Partey and others were making penetrating runs into the Malian defense. I've always believed Ghana has the talent to challenge any team."

Kingston praised the team's effort, highlighting Ayew and Nuamah's goals. "Kudos to Jordan Ayew for his goal, and Ernest Nuamah's strike was equally vital. It was a solid performance, and Otto Addo has done a commendable job," he added.

This victory has propelled the Black Stars to the second spot in Group I with six points, tied with Comoros, who lead on goal difference. Notably, this marks Ghana's first away win since 2022.

The Black Stars are now gearing up for their matchday four clash against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The four-time African champions are focused on securing qualification for the World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.