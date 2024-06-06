ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 06 Jun 2024 Football News

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars respected Mali in the first half - Laryea Kingston

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars respected Mali in the first half - Laryea Kingston
LISTEN

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston believes the Black Stars initially showed too much respect to Mali in their matchday three encounter of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Kingston made this observation following the first half, which ended with Otto Addo's team trailing 1-0 after Komary Doubmia scored in the 45th minute.

However, the Black Stars turned the game around in the second half, scoring twice through Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew to clinch a crucial three points.

"We respected Mali too much in the first half, and it cost us," Kingston remarked on GTV Sports Plus. "But everything changed in the second half. Partey and others were making penetrating runs into the Malian defense. I've always believed Ghana has the talent to challenge any team."

Kingston praised the team's effort, highlighting Ayew and Nuamah's goals. "Kudos to Jordan Ayew for his goal, and Ernest Nuamah's strike was equally vital. It was a solid performance, and Otto Addo has done a commendable job," he added.

This victory has propelled the Black Stars to the second spot in Group I with six points, tied with Comoros, who lead on goal difference. Notably, this marks Ghana's first away win since 2022.

The Black Stars are now gearing up for their matchday four clash against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The four-time African champions are focused on securing qualification for the World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Professor Smart Sarpong Professor Smart Sarpong: An Unwavering Sympathizer And Crony Of The NPP Governme...

44 minutes ago

Women encouraged to pursue political leadership, ignore societal criticisms Women encouraged to pursue political leadership, ignore societal criticisms

45 minutes ago

Hon. Mawunyo Agbe Ho Municipal Assembly Members reject gov't proposed ex-gratia, claim it's not ba...

46 minutes ago

Judicial Committee of the Volta Regional House of Chief passes declares Gefia as part of Avenor Judicial Committee of the Volta Regional House of Chief passes declares Gefia as...

55 minutes ago

You now have the power to reject NPP that has brought Ghana to its knees — Volta NDC welcomes newly registered voters You now have the power to reject NPP that has brought Ghana to its knees — Volta...

1 hour ago

Ga Mantse announces Otumfuos historic visit to Ga State Ga Mantse announces Otumfuo’s historic visit to Ga State

1 hour ago

Ato Forsons lawyers likely to appeal ruling on mistrial application – Amaliba Ato Forson’s lawyers likely to appeal ruling on mistrial application – Amaliba

1 hour ago

NDC exposes alleged illegal voter transfer scheme in Tema East NDC exposes alleged illegal voter transfer scheme in Tema East

1 hour ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, is leading talks on who his ANC party should ally with to form a government. By Phill Magakoe AFP South Africa's ANC eyes national unity government

3 hours ago

Climate change: Ashanti Region farmers recording low yields Climate change: Ashanti Region farmers recording low yields

Just in....
body-container-line