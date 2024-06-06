ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 06 Jun 2024 Football News

2026 FIFA WCQ: Jordan Ayew climbs off the bench to score in added time to give Ghana 2-1 win over Mali

File Photo Credit Citi SportsFile Photo [Credit || Citi Sports]
LISTEN

Experienced Ghana forward Jordan Ayew showed his class on Thursday night and scored in added time to seal a much-needed 2-1 win against Mali in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars played as guests to the Eagles today in a game played at the 26th March Stadium.

The contest is a Round 3 fixture in Group I in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a game that produced three goals, Mali landed the first punch late in the first half through Kamory Doumbia.

Trailing by a goal in the second half, the Black Stars didn’t waste any time to pile pressure on the hosts.

Not long after the second half resumed, Ernest Nuamah scored with his head after connecting to a cross from midfielder Abdul Salis Samed in the 58th minute.

That goal restored parity to the game as both national teams opened up play to fight for the second half.

After several wasted chances, Black Stars substitute Jordan Ayew settled the contest in injury time when he found the back of the net.

The 2-1 win over Mali takes Ghana to second in the Group I standings ahead of the clash against Central African Republic on Monday, June 10.

That game will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Professor Smart Sarpong Professor Smart Sarpong: An Unwavering Sympathizer And Crony Of The NPP Governme...

44 minutes ago

Women encouraged to pursue political leadership, ignore societal criticisms Women encouraged to pursue political leadership, ignore societal criticisms

45 minutes ago

Hon. Mawunyo Agbe Ho Municipal Assembly Members reject gov't proposed ex-gratia, claim it's not ba...

46 minutes ago

Judicial Committee of the Volta Regional House of Chief passes declares Gefia as part of Avenor Judicial Committee of the Volta Regional House of Chief passes declares Gefia as...

55 minutes ago

You now have the power to reject NPP that has brought Ghana to its knees — Volta NDC welcomes newly registered voters You now have the power to reject NPP that has brought Ghana to its knees — Volta...

1 hour ago

Ga Mantse announces Otumfuos historic visit to Ga State Ga Mantse announces Otumfuo’s historic visit to Ga State

1 hour ago

Ato Forsons lawyers likely to appeal ruling on mistrial application – Amaliba Ato Forson’s lawyers likely to appeal ruling on mistrial application – Amaliba

1 hour ago

NDC exposes alleged illegal voter transfer scheme in Tema East NDC exposes alleged illegal voter transfer scheme in Tema East

1 hour ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, is leading talks on who his ANC party should ally with to form a government. By Phill Magakoe AFP South Africa's ANC eyes national unity government

3 hours ago

Climate change: Ashanti Region farmers recording low yields Climate change: Ashanti Region farmers recording low yields

Just in....
body-container-line