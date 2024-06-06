2026 FIFA WCQ: Jordan Ayew climbs off the bench to score in added time to give Ghana 2-1 win over Mali

File Photo [Credit || Citi Sports]

LISTEN

Experienced Ghana forward Jordan Ayew showed his class on Thursday night and scored in added time to seal a much-needed 2-1 win against Mali in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars played as guests to the Eagles today in a game played at the 26th March Stadium.

The contest is a Round 3 fixture in Group I in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a game that produced three goals, Mali landed the first punch late in the first half through Kamory Doumbia.

Trailing by a goal in the second half, the Black Stars didn’t waste any time to pile pressure on the hosts.

Not long after the second half resumed, Ernest Nuamah scored with his head after connecting to a cross from midfielder Abdul Salis Samed in the 58th minute.

That goal restored parity to the game as both national teams opened up play to fight for the second half.

After several wasted chances, Black Stars substitute Jordan Ayew settled the contest in injury time when he found the back of the net.

The 2-1 win over Mali takes Ghana to second in the Group I standings ahead of the clash against Central African Republic on Monday, June 10.

That game will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana.