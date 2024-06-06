ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 FIFA WCQ: Ghana coach Otto Addo names starting eleven to face Mali

Football News 2026 FIFA WCQ: Ghana coach Otto Addo names starting eleven to face Mali
THU, 06 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has named his starting eleven for the encounter against Mali tonight.

Ghana is taking on Mali today in a Round 3 fixture of Group I in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of the game being played in Bamako, Ghana coach Otto Addo has named what appears to be an attacking starting eleven.

The team has Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey operating closely together in midfield while AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo lead the lines with support from talented winger Ernest Nuamah.

In defense, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu are providing the shield for goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi with assistance from Gideon Mensah, Tariq Lamptey, as well as Gideon Mensah.

The crucial Group I contest between Mali and Ghana will kick off at 7pm at Stade du 26 Mars.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANJ Africa Dr. Serebour Quaicoe’s new position a demotion — Franklin Cudjoe reacts to EC’s ...

3 hours ago

National Peace Council Chairman Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi Maintain high sense of circumspection in your campaign – Peace Council charges N...

3 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana Election 2024 doesn't need a soothsayer; living conditions will determine outcom...

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide of NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Ambulance case: Directive for AG to recuse himself from trial first in Ghana’s h...

3 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame Ambulance case: ‘It was just an advice’ — Attorney General says he isn't backing...

5 hours ago

If NPP breaks the eight Ghana will collapse — Alhaji Mbalba “If NPP ‘breaks the eight’ Ghana will collapse” — Alhaji Mbalba

5 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama Ghana has become so skewed and jaundiced — Mahama’s Aide laments

5 hours ago

Im wowed by Bawumias hot campaign ideas —Koku Anyidoho I’m wowed by Bawumia’s ‘hot’ campaign ideas — Koku Anyidoho

5 hours ago

Publicise to the world I impregnated my mother —Man after marrying his biological mother ‘Publicise to the world I impregnated my mother’ — Man after marrying his biolog...

5 hours ago

Cecelia Dapaah - Bernard Mornah Bernard Mornah raises lingering questions in Cecilia Dapaah case

Just in....
body-container-line