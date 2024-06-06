2026 FIFA WCQ: Ghana coach Otto Addo names starting eleven to face Mali

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has named his starting eleven for the encounter against Mali tonight.

Ghana is taking on Mali today in a Round 3 fixture of Group I in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of the game being played in Bamako, Ghana coach Otto Addo has named what appears to be an attacking starting eleven.

The team has Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey operating closely together in midfield while AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo lead the lines with support from talented winger Ernest Nuamah.

In defense, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu are providing the shield for goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi with assistance from Gideon Mensah, Tariq Lamptey, as well as Gideon Mensah.

The crucial Group I contest between Mali and Ghana will kick off at 7pm at Stade du 26 Mars.