Euro 2024: Kobbie Mainoo make England final squad as Jack Grealish and James Maddison left out

Gareth Southgate has announced his final England squad for Euro 2024, with Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Harry Maguire all missing out.

Southgate initially picked a 33-player training group but that has now been cut down to 26 ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm deadline for final submissions.

Maddison and Curtis Jones were the first players to be omitted from the squad, and the Tottenham playmaker took to social media to say he is “devastated” by the decision.

Maguire’s fitness had been a worry coming into the training camp after missing the latter stages of the season at Manchester United due to a calf injury.

Maguire - who played in all of England’s qualifying matches - said he is “absolutely gutted”.

Grealish struggled for game time at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side retained the Premier League title and did not feature in their final four fixtures of the season.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah have also been cut from the squad ahead of the final selection.

Everton showed their support for Branthwaite on social media and posted: "Head up, Jarrad.

"You can be proud of everything you have achieved this season - including the first of what will be many caps for your country."

A fine end to the season for Adam Wharton has seen the Crystal Palace midfielder take an unexpected spot in the squad and he is joined by team-mates Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze.

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has kept his place among a fiercely competitive attacking group, which also features Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer.

There was much pre-selection talk about who would be chosen out of Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins. Southgate has decided to keep both strikers at his disposal in Germany.

England play Iceland in a friendly on June 7, before beginning their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on June 16.

They will then face further group-stage matches against Denmark and Slovenia on June 20 and June 25 respectively.

ENGLAND EURO 2024 SQUAD