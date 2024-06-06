ModernGhana logo
Djokovic seeks rapid return after surgery to knee injured at French Open

By Paul Myers - RFI
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic was recuperating on Thursday after undergoing surgery on the right knee that he injured during his fourth round match at the French Open on Monday afternoon.

Djokovic said the operation, which took place in a Paris clinic on Wednesday, went well.

“I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match," said the 37-year-old Serb on social media.

"I'm still processing it all. I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side.

“I'm going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going.”

Djokovic, who won the quarter-final match against the 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in five sets, withdrew from theFrench Open on Tuesday. 

Time

It is unclear how long his recovery will take and when he will be able to play competitively. He is unlikely to play on the grass courtsat Wimbledon, where he has won seven of his 24 Grand Slam tournament singles titles.

That competition begins on 1 July at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in south-west London. Djokovic could target a return for the tennis tournament at the Olympic Games in Paris where matches start on 27 July at the Roland Garros stadium, the site of the French Open.

Djokovic, who was seeking a fourth French Open crown, was supposed to face the seventh seed Casper Ruud on Wednesday. But the Norwegian advanced on a forfeit to the semi-finals on Friday where he will play the fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

The last four clash in the bottom half of the men's draw pits the second seed Jannik Sinner against the third seed Carlos Alcaraz.

With Djokovic departed, it means that on Sunday a new name will be engraved onto the Coupe des Mousquetaires – the coveted trophy handed to the men's champion.

