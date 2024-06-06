ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I have got the experirnce to lead Black Stars - Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey says he is ready to use his experience to help the team’s young players ahead of the game against Mali.

Ghana take on Mali in Bamako later tonight in the matchday three games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars need to beat the host country to stand any chance of progressing to the Mundial after a poor start to the qualifiers.

The Black Stars have a win and a loss to Madagascar and Comoros respectively in their opening games which leave them at the 5th spot with three points.

Partey, who will serve as captain against MalIi and against Central African Republic (CAR) games speaking ahead of the games said, "I know I haven’t played recently for the team but I have played a lot of matches for the Black Stars since my debut.

"I have the experience to help the young group of players to get the kind of result we want," he added.

Kick off the game is slated at 19:00GMT. Ghana will host CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday four games on June 10.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
