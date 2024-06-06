ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We have the quality to beat Mali, says Ghana Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has expressed his confidence in the quality of his squad ahead of the Mali tie in their 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Ghana will be hosted by the Eagles in the matchday three games at the Stade du 26 Mars tonight with just one point separating the latter from the former.

A win for the Black Stars could take them to joint-top in Group I having picked up just three points from their opening two games.

Despite Ghana's winless run, Addo is confident his side is capable of fighting for all three points against the Malians.

"Surely, I think we are ready for the game. I am very satisfied with how the players understood how we want to play," the former Ghana international said.

"This is going to be a tough match away in Mali but we also have the quality to compete against them although we didn't have a good AFCON.

"We have the players to get three points from Mali," he added.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

