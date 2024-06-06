ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We have to win against Mali to have a chance to qualify - Otto Addo

THU, 06 JUN 2024

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has stressed the importance of defeating Mali to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Currently, the four-time African champions are in fifth place in Group I, following the Central African Republic's victory over Chad on Wednesday night.

The Black Stars are set to face the Eagles in Bamako later tonight for matchday three of the qualifying series.

A win could propel them to at least second place in the group, ahead of their game against the Central African Republic next Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the match at the Stade du 26 Mars, Addo urged his team to aim for maximum points.

"It's a very important match for us. We are one point behind Mali and we have to win to give us a chance of qualifying for the World Cup," the 43-year-old said.

"Mali are a very strong team. They have young talent in their team and it will be a tough game for us," he added.

The match is set to kick off at 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

