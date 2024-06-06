2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Mali v Ghana Preview

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Mali on Thursday evening in a crucial Matchday three game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions are eager to bounce back after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Ivory Coast, which led to the sacking of coach Chris Hughton following their second consecutive group stage exit.

Ghana began their qualifiers with a narrow 1-0 victory over Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium, thanks to a late goal from Inaki Williams. However, they then suffered a surprising 1-0 loss to Comoros in Moroni in their subsequent matches under former coach Hughton.

Earlier this year, Otto Addo was appointed on a 34-month contract with an option for an additional 24 months. His appointment has brought a sense of calm to the team. Despite this, his first two matches in charge saw a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria and a 2-2 draw against Uganda in March.

These results extended Ghana's winless streak in all competitions to seven games, with their last away win dating back to September 2022 against Nicaragua.

The Black Stars began their preparations on Thursday in Accra, training for five days before heading to Bamako on Tuesday evening for the eagerly anticipated game. Ghana is currently 5th in Group I with three points, following the Central African Republic's 1-0 win over Chad on Wednesday evening. Otto Addo's side needs a victory to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Despite recent struggles, Addo remains focused on the goal of qualifying for the World Cup. "The aim is to qualify. It will be difficult, especially in the away game with Mali. They have a very good squad," he said. "What I want to assess is the way we play. We will have good and bad times. We showed that when we played against Nigeria and in the World Cup we played good football. At the end, it is a result of sport. I will be judged by the results."

Historically, Ghana has won four of the last nine matches against Mali, with Mali winning three and two ending in draws. However, Mali, who are 2nd in Group I with four points, have won nine of their last ten games.

Mali has had a strong start to their World Cup qualifiers, comfortably defeating Chad and drawing with the Central African Republic. Their only loss since March 2023 was to Ivory Coast, and they remain unbeaten at home since March 2022.

Although Ghana holds a slight edge in their head-to-head record, Mali has won their last two home matches against the Black Stars, scoring three goals in each game.

Team News

Mali are set to be without their captain Hamari Traore, who is still serving the four-match suspension he received during the Africa Cup of Nations after he was found guilty of unsporting conduct towards the match official.

Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma is ruled out due to injury, while Mamadou Fofana and Salim Diankate have received their first call-up and will be hoping to make their international debuts in this one.

Addo made headlines last month when he announced he had dropped team captain Andre Ayew and Baba Rahman while calling up several rising talents, including Ibrahim Sulemana and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams, as well as Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, Baba Iddrisu, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Denis Odoi and Daniel Amartey, were also excluded from the squad due to injuries.

Thomas Partey has been handed the captain's armband for the foreseeable future and returning to the squad is Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana, who missed the AFCON due to an injury.

Mali's possible starting lineup:

Diarra, Sacko, Kouyate, Sagnan, Guindo, Coulibaly, Samassekou, Haidara, Doumbia, Toure, Sinayoko

Ghana's possible starting lineup:

Ati-Zigi, Lamptey, Djiku, Salisu, Mensah, Owusu, Partey, Issahaku, Kudus, J Ayew, Semenyo

Where will the game be played?

The game will be staged at the Stade du 26 Mars

What is the kick-off time?

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT

Prediction

Mali 1-1 Ghana